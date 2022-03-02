Port Vale will assess James Gibbons ahead of the weekend, as detailed in a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

Port Vale are back in action this Saturday at Colchester United.

They drew 1-1 against Harrogate Town last night with Leeds United loanee Ryan Edmundson equalising for them in the second-half.

Gibbons, 23, was on the end of a nasty collision late on in the match and Stoke On Trent Live say he was limping after it.

Another point on the board for Port Vale

Port Vale are on a decent run of form at the moment and are now unbeaten in their last nine league matches, with their last defeat coming on 18th January against Salford City.

They went through the whole of February without losing and will be looking to do the same in March as they hunt down a late place in the play-offs in League Two.

The Valiants are currently 10th in the table and are three points off the top seven with 14 matches left to play.

They will be hoping that Gibbons is alright for the weekend trip to Colchester, who are currently fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the table under caretaker boss Wayne Brown.

The full-back has been a key player for Port Vale over the past few years and has made 25 appearances in all competitions this term, chipping in with a useful two goals and five assists. He has been on the books at Vale Park for his whole career to date.