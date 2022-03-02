Blackburn Rovers’ Dilan Markanday has an outside chance of playing again this season if his side make the play-offs, as detailed in a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers swooped to sign the attacker in the January transfer window from Tottenham Hotspur to bolster their attacking options ahead of the second-half of the season.

However, the youngster was injured after his debut against Hull City and has had to have surgery on his hamstring.

It appeared that he had played his final game of the 2021/22 campaign already but the Lancashire Telegraph suggest that he could have a chance of playing if Tony Mowbray’s side are in the play-offs in May.

Blackburn situation

Blackburn have their sights set on automatic promotion right now and picked up a 1-0 win over QPR in their last match thanks to Reda Khadra’s winner late on.

They are currently four points off the top two and got back to winning ways against the R’s after going five games without a win.

Markanday was an exciting arrival at Ewood Park this winter and his injury was a big blow, especially so early on in his career with the Lancashire side.

The winger rose up through the academy at Tottenham and was a key player for the Premier League giants at various youth levels over the past few years.

They handed him his first and only senior appearance earlier this season in a European game against Vitesse before giving him the green light to leave permanently in the last window.