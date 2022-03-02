Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley says Reeco Hackett has suffered an injury blow.

Portsmouth’s wing-back has suffered a rupture to a lateral ligament and is now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Hackett, 24, sustained the injury in their 3-2 win over Oxford United last night.

Pompey picked up a big three points thanks to goals from Sean Raggett, George Hirst and Hayden Carter.

After the match, Cowley provided this update on Hackett’s situation, as per a report by Hampshire Live:

“He picked up an injury at the early part of the second half and played on with it. He’s had it scanned and there’s a rupture to the lateral ligament, so not good news unfortunately.”

Blow for Portsmouth

Hackett has been a key player for Portsmouth this season and his setback is a blow to the League One side.

The Londoner has enjoyed plenty of game time this term and has made 35 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with five goals and three assists.

He has been on the books at Fratton Park since 2020 and has had to bide his time for first-team opportunities before this campaign.

Hackett has had loan spells away at Bromley and Southend United over recent seasons to get some game time under his belt.

Prior to his move to Pompey, he had previously had stints at Fulham, Brighton and Hove Albion, Dagenham and Redbridge and Charlton Athletic.

Next up for his side is a home clash against Accrington Stanley this weekend as they look to build on yesterday’s impressive victory.

Hackett will be out though and it remains to be seen exactly how long he could be ruled out for. Cowley’s side are currently 10th in the table and are eight points off the play-offs with 13 games left to play.