Hartlepool United starlet Luke Molyneux says he would like to stay at the club this summer.

Hartlepool United are in contract talks with the winger.

Molyneux, 23, has been a key player for the Pools over the past few seasons.

His current deal at the Suits Direct Stadium expires at the end of this campaign and he is currently due to become a free agent at the end of June.

The attacker has signalled his desire to remain in the North East and has said, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail:

“Yeah [I’d like to stay]. Me and the gaffer have had a few talks. We’re just waiting to hear back from higher up in the club and will just see what happens.”

Hartlepool story so far

Hartlepool swooped to sign him in 2019 and he is closing in on 100 appearances for the club now.

He played a key role in their promotion from the National League in the last campaign under former boss Dave Challinor and has since adapted with ease to the step up a division.

The wide man has played 43 times already this term and has chipped in with eight goals and three assists.

Prior to his move to the Pools, he rose up through the academy ranks at Sunderland and went on to feature in 13 games for their first-team, as well as having a loan spell away at Gateshead to gain experience.

Molyneux has found a home at Hartlepool now and Graeme Lee’s side are in discussions over a contract extension.

Next up for them is a trip to Harrogate Town away this Saturday as they look to bounce back from their loss away at Walsall last time out.