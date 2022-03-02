Wigan Athletic’s Max Power says yesterday’s win was a “great response” from the weekend by his side.

Wigan Athletic are back to winning ways after a 2-0 win over Fleetwood Town at the DW Stadium thanks to goals from Will Keane and James McClean.

The Latics were beaten by Sunderland in their previous home game and will be pleased to have bounced back.

Power, who played the full 90 minutes once again, took to Twitter after the match to send the following message (see below):

Great response from the weekend. 🔵⚪️💙 pic.twitter.com/guDHwR64Mp — Max Power (@mp_1825) March 1, 2022

Wigan chasing down the top

Table toppers Rotherham United could only draw 0-0 away at Shrewsbury Town yesterday meaning the gap at the top has been cut to seven points.

Wigan have two games in hand as well which they will be looking to capitalise on as they hunt down a place in the Championship.

Power made the move back to the North West club last summer on a free transfer after parting company with fellow third tier side Sunderland at the end of last season.

He has been a key player for the Latics this term and has made 40 appearances in all competitions this term, chipping in with two goals and a useful 11 assists.

The former Tranmere Rovers man knows what it takes to get promoted from this level having helped the ‘Tics go up on two occasions in the past.

Next up for Wigan is a home clash against AFC Wimbledon this weekend with their opponents making the trip up north fighting for their lives near the bottom of the table.