Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says Ollie Rathbone isn’t injured after he was substituted yesterday, reports Paul Davis.

Rotherham United took off the midfielder during their game against Shrewsbury Town last time.

The Millers ended up taking a point back to South Yorkshire with them after a 0-0 draw.

They withdrew Rathbone from the game due to tiredness, as per Rotherham Advertiser reporter Davis who has tweeted:

No injury to Rathbone. Just taken off to save his legs. “Him and Wilesy virtually exhausted,” says #rufc boss Warne. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) March 1, 2022

Another point on the board for Rotherham

Games are coming thick and fast and Rotherham’s squad is being stretched as they hunt down promotion to the Championship.

The Yorkshire club sit top of the League One table and their gap at the summit has been cut to seven points now after 2nd place Wigan Athletic beat Fleetwood Town last night.

Leam Richardson’s side still have two games in hand on the Millers as well.

Rathbone was brought in last summer to add more competition and depth to Warne’s side and has had an impressive first season at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

He has made 39 appearances in all competitions this term and has chipped in with two goals and four assists so far.

Prior to his move there, the former Manchester United youngster had spent five years at Rochdale and had made 183 appearances in all competitions for the North West outfit.

Rathbone has found a home at Rotherham now and they will be hoping he is fresh for this weekend after deciding to take him off yesterday.

Next up is a home clash against MK Dons.