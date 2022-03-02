Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore says they hope to have Lee Gregory and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru back this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday are in action against Lincoln City on Saturday after their 5-2 win at home to Burton Albion last night.

They have been without the first-team pair recently but they are both returning to training this week.

The Owls have their sights set on promotion back to the Championship this term and are going strong at the moment.

Moore has provided an injury update, as per a report by Yorkshire Live:

“I think Fizz (Dele-Bashiru) will be back in training, and Lee Gregory will be back in training. So hopefully those two will be back so we can get some volume into them and get them up and running.

“They’re ready now, but when they’re back in training we’ll see what sort of condition they’re in. (Playing again) depends on what condition they’re in.

“I’ll look over the next few days, then we’ll make an assessment. I don’t want to put too much on them. They’ve been doing some incredible work with the sports science department, and now they’ll get back in the group.”

Boost for Sheffield Wednesday

Dele-Bashiru will inject more energy and enthusiasm into their midfield ranks ahead of the end of season run-in. The former Manchester City man made the move to Hillsborough in 2020 and has been enjoying plenty of game time in League One this term.

Getting Gregory back will also be a big boost to Sheffield Wednesday as he is a proven goal scorer at this level and knows what it takes to get promoted having played a key role in Millwall going up back in 2017.

He has been out with a foot injury since the clash against Oxford United back in January but is edging closer to a return. He has scored eight goals in all competitions this season.

Next up for the Yorkshire club is a trip to Lincoln, who are battling against relegation near the bottom of the league.

The Owls, on the other hand, are currently 5th in the table and are three points inside the top six.