Portsmouth want to sign Leicester City loanee George Hirst permanently, as per a report by The News.

Portsmouth are interested in landing the striker on a long-term basis this summer.

Hirst, 23, has been on loan with the League One side this season after linking up with them last summer.

The attacker was given the green light to leave the Foxes to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

Portsmouth spell so far

Portsmouth moved to land him in preparation for this campaign to add more competition and depth to their options in attack.

Hirst has enjoyed plenty of game time so far with Danny Cowley’s side and has scored five goals in 32 appearances in all competitions so far.

His chances of breaking into Leicester’s first-team when he returns to the Premier League side are slim meaning Brendan Rodgers’ side have a decision to make on his future at the club this summer.

Hirst joined the Foxes back in 2019 and he has mainly been used with their Under-23s side so far, having played just twice for their senior side.

The attacker started his career at Sheffield Wednesday and rose up through the youth ranks of the Yorkshire club before going on to make two first-team appearances as youngster.

He then moved on to Belgian side OH Leuven and spent a year abroad before heading back to England.

Hirst’s time at Portsmouth hasn’t been prolific in terms of his goals but he has done enough for Cowley to want to land him for good.