Nottingham Forest starlet Brennan Johnson is in no rush to sign a new contract at this stage, according to a report by Football Insider.

Nottingham Forest are keen to tie him down to a long-term deal and have opened talks.

Johnson, 20, has been in inspired form this season and is now an established first-team regular at the City Ground.

Football Insider claim he is holding off on putting pen-to-paper with the Reds for now with Crystal Palace, Leeds United, West Ham United and Brentford interested.

Nottingham Forest’s key man

Johnson has burst into Nottingham Forest’s side this term after his impressive season on loan in League One at Lincoln City in this last campaign.

He was allowed to spend a whole year with the Imps and helped them get to the play-off final under Michael Appleton by chipping in with 13 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions.

They were denied promotion to the Championship after losing to Blackpool last May but Johnson has since returned to his parent club and has become one of their star men now.

He has caught the eye over recent times and has scored 11 goals and gained five assists so far for the Reds as they hunt down a place in the play-offs with 13 games left.

Steve Cooper’s side will be sweating over the fact he is yet to commit his future to the club. His current deal expires in the summer of 2023 meaning the Reds risk losing him for nothing at the end of next season.