Southampton are interested in Huddersfield Town loanee Tino Anjorin, according to a report by the Evening Standard.

The Chelsea youngster is currently on loan with the Terriers until the end of the season.

Anjorin, 20, linked up with Carlos Corberan’s side in the January transfer window.

The Evening Standard claim he could be sold by his parent club this summer.

Huddersfield spell so far

Huddersfield swooped to sign him this winter to add some more competition and depth to their attacking department ahead of the second-half of the season.

Chelsea gave the England youth international the green light to head out the exit door to get some first-team experience under his belt.

However, injury has meant he is yet to make an appearance for the Terriers as they hunt down a place in the Premier League.

The midfielder is not too far away now though as he looks to play his part in a crucial stage of the season for his loan side.

Anjorin joined Chelsea at Under-7s level and has since risen up through the academy of the Premier League giants. He has been a regular for the Blues at various youth levels over the past few years and made his senior debut back in September 2019 in a League Cup win over Grimsby Town.

He has since played four more times for the London club in all competitions and was loaned out for the first time to Lokomotiv Moscow earlier this season and featured in nine games for the Russian outfit.