Sheffield Wednesday have had their fair share of goalscorers in the past – David Hurst is a name that will spring to fans’ minds.

Since the turn of the century, they have had their ups and downs with strikers. For whatever reason, Sheffield Wednesday seem to have no luck with strikers.

These five players did manage to grab a few goals while at Hillsborough. Let’s take a look at how many goals they scored and where they are now…

5. Steve MacLean – 35 goals

A product of the Rangers academy, MacLean joined the Owls back in July 2004 for a fee of around £125,000.

MacLean was popular amongst fans, helped by the fact he scored 20 goals in his first season. These 20 goals were crucial in Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion push in the 2004/05 season, a season that ended with a play-off final win.

The Scot only managed to feature 89 times for the Owls due to injury, but he scored a credible 35 goals in that time.

After spells in England and Scotland, MacLean retired in 2020 to become a coach for St Johnstone and he is still with the club today.

4. Steven Fletcher – 38 goals

Fletcher joined in 2016 and came into a team that was pushing for promotion to the Premier League. He came with a big reputation after big transfer fees in the past, but Fletcher found himself at a crossroads in his career when he joined the Owls.

Fletcher’s goals were never enough to see Sheffield Wednesday return to the Premier League.

After scoring 38 goals in 136 appearances, Fletcher left the Owls for Stoke City in 2020, where he remains today.

3. Fernando Forestieri – 40 goals

Signed in August 2015 as part of the Dejphon Chansiri revolution, Forestieri was unplayable when at his best for Sheffield Wednesday. Forestieri was a crucial part in both of Sheffield Wednesday’s runs to the Championship play-offs.

He left in June 2020 after failing to sign a new contract. After a brief spell at Udinese, Forestieri now plays for Malaysia Super League team Johor Darul Ta’zim.

2. Atdhe Nuhiu – 50 goals

This man divided opinion across Sheffield Wednesday fans, but he is only one of two players to reach 50 goals since the turn of the century.

Nuhiu came to Sheffield Wednesday as an unknown striker but opened his account on his first league game in the 2013/14 season.

Across all competitions, the Kosovan striker featured 277 times for the Owls but now plays for SCR Altach in Austria.

1. Marcus Tudgay – 52 goals

Tudgay was the first Sheffield Wednesday player to reach 50 goals post the year 2000, made even more remarkable that he was often played out wide.

Tudgay joined for an undisclosed fee in January 2006 and his goals in his first season helped keep the Owls in the Championship.

His goals drew attention from Premier League clubs, but Sheffield Wednesday kept him until November 2010, when he joined Nottingham Forest. His last professional club was Coventry City in 2017.