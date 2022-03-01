Jason Koumas is a player who will be fondly remembered by West Brom supporters for many years to come.

A product of Tranmere Rovers’ youth academy, Koumas was a supremely talented midfielder who went on to become a firm favourite at many of the clubs he played for.

After making a name for himself at Prenton Park, Koumas joined Premier League side West Brom.

Koumas remained on the books with the Baggies for five years, spending the vast majority of his time with the club as a mainstay in the starting XI with the exception of a loan spell with Cardiff City.

Featuring anywhere in midfield but usually as a central midfielder or attacking midfielder, Koumas played 141 times for West Brom. In the process, he managed 23 goals and 20 assists. His set-piece ability made him a danger from anywhere around the penalty box, boasting technical skills that endeared him to football fans across the country.

After leaving West Brom in 2007, Koumas went on to spend time with Wigan Athletic and returned to Cardiff City for a second loan spell before reuniting with boyhood club Tranmere Rovers, retiring in 2015.

But how well do you think you know Koumas? Test your knowledge in the quiz below.