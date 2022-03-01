Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said he won’t be reading too much into the reported Premier League interest in young forward Tyler Burey.

Amid Burey’s impressive performances for Rowett’s side in recent weeks, it has been claimed that the youngster is attracting interest from the Premier League.

Brentford are said to be holding an interest in the recent Hartlepool United loan man, who has caught the eye with his recent displays. The 21-year-old has been in the Lions’ senior side since returning from his League Two loan, managing two goals in seven Championship outings.

Given his form and his obvious talent, Premier League interest shouldn’t come as too much of a shock, but Millwall boss Rowett has insisted that he won’t read into the rumours too much.

As quoted by South London Press, Rowett stated that Burey’s main focus should be on solidifying his place in the Millwall side and proving himself in the Championship. Here’s what he had to say on the situation:

“I think that’s a little bit too easy for my liking that I mentioned after the last game [against Derby] that it won’t be long before clubs are looking at Tyler – a throwaway remark when we were talking about Jed [Wallace] and his contract – and then the next thing you know, lo and behold, a Premier League club has been monitoring him – even before he has played for us.

“I’m not reading too much into it.

“It’s a young player who has done really well. He’s a young player I really, really like and I’ve shown that in the last 18 months.

“He’s shown he’s ready but he has got to knuckle down and be a really good player for us before I think that anyone will seriously consider him for a Premier League move.

“He is a young player – so that has to be his aim. But to get to somewhere like that, either with us or without us, you have to do all the right things. Speculation doesn’t get you there – hard work, improving, being humble and being a good team-mate, showing your quality when you need to, is what you need to do.

“The rest will take care of itself.”

The task ahead…

As Rowett insists, there are more important matters at hand than transfer speculation.

Millwall are now well among the chasing pack for the play-off spots, with their recent win over fellow top-six hopefuls Sheffield United indicating that they won’t be going anywhere just yet.

After four consecutive Championship wins, the Lions sit in 11th place, five points away from the play-off positions with 13 games remaining.

Burey could yet have an important role to play at The Den, with his pace and ability on the ball sure to cause some more chaos for Championship defenders this season.