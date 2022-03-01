Millwall man Mason Bennett has advised youngster Zak Lovelace to enjoy his time at school, tipping the 16-year-old for a “bright future”.

Amid an injury crisis, Lovelace made his way into Millwall’s senior squad at the age of 15 earlier this season.

He made a brief appearance off the bench in a 1-0 win over Coventry City back in December and since then, Lovelace has remained in and around the first-team at The Den, making another three appearances and remaining an unused substitute on six occasions across all competitions.

Another player who made their first-team debut at 15 was Mason Bennett, who came through the Derby County academy.

Now a teammate of Lovelace’s at Millwall, Bennett has tipped the young forward for a “bright future”.

As quoted by News at Den, Bennett advised Lovelace to enjoy his time at school to ensure he has something to fall back on, stating he needs to work hard to take opportunities when they come. Here’s what he had to say:

“We’ve had a couple of chats but I’m one that I’d rather them learn their own way.

“I had a similar upbringing. Yes, you’re in the training ground, yes you’ve got to be nice to people, but you’ve got to learn your own way in how to cope with the environment and the demands of training.

“He’s done well since he’s come in training with us. He’s still at school so I know what he’s going through. He’s got a bright future and he needs to keep working hard and take his opportunity when he gets it. But if I were to give advice to him it would be to enjoy his time at school. After your career, it’s only short, so you need something to fall back on.

“He’s loving every moment of it and I’m sure he’ll be going into school with his head held high.

“He’s earned that, he’s done well so hats off to him.”

Moving forward…

Having emerged in and around the senior picture at such a young age, it will be hoped that Lovelace can go on to enjoy a successful career with Millwall.

The Lions have progressed well over this season and aren’t out of the play-off chase just yet. As it stands, Rowett’s side sit in 11th place, recently picking up their fourth consecutive Championship win against Sheffield United, making a statement that they aren’t ready to give up on a top-six spot just yet.