Micky Mellon’s push for automatic promotion this season with Tranmere Rovers has certainly had its ups and downs.

With this, many players have had their fair share of praise, mainly for the amazing defensive record Rovers possess.

Peter Clarke is the most notable performer for Tranmere Rovers this season – the 40-year-old has been a rock in Mellon’s defence. Kieron Morris has also been notable and is Rovers’ top scorer this season.

But a lot of players go under the radar, and one of them players has definitely been 24-year-old Callum Macdonald.

The Scottish left-back originally joined Tranmere Rovers on loan from Blackpool in the summer of 2020, but this was made permanent in the January of that season. Since then he has been a regular starter for Rovers, playing 27 league games for the whites this season while keeping 12 clean sheets.

In the first few weeks of the season, Macdonald was fighting with Chris Merrie and even Kieron Morris for the left-back spot but since then has had it secured.

His form in recent weeks has still been decent despite shaky results and a leaky defence for Rovers standards.

A closer look…

Macdonald is one of the best tacklers in the whole of League Two. He averages 2.9 tackles per game which places him at a staggering 3rd in the league.

Some notable performances with his tackling have been and Stevenage at home, wherein a 1-0 win he made eight tackles, and in a disappointing 1-0 loss away at Walsall he completed an impressive nine tackles.

Macdonald is also not a player to let a pass easily come through, with an excellent two interceptions per game, which places him 5th in the whole of League Two. He came out with six interceptions in a 1-0 win at Carlisle United away from home earlier this season, which is currently the most he’s taken from a match.

Macdonald isn’t a complete write-off in attack too. He’s scored one goal this season but has shown his long-range shooting is effective on many different occasions and his overlapping runs down the left can be of use too.

Overall Macdonald is deserving of a lot more praise by fans of the Whites as he has proven time and time again that he is one of the best left-backs in League Two.