Stoke City’s young defender David Okagbue has returned from his loan spell with National League North side Chester, it has been confirmed.

At the start of February, Okagbue made a temporary move to Chester in a bid to pick up senior experience away from the Potters.

Now, upon the conclusion of the one-month loan agreement, it has been confirmed that the young defender has returned to Stoke City.

As announced on the National League North club’s official website, Okagbue has left Chester to return to the Championship club, where it remains to be seen what the Potters have planned for his development.

In his time with Chester, Okagbue remained an unused substitute on three occasions and made one appearance for the club.

The 18-year-old’s sole outing for the club came in the 3-2 defeat to Hereford in the National League North, playing all 90 minutes at the heart of defence as Steve Watson’s side fell to defeat.

Looking ahead…

In terms of what’s next for Okagbue, the two most likely options for Stoke City will be sending him out on loan again or keeping him with the club to give him more game time in the youth set-up.

As for Michael O’Neill’s senior side, their full focus will be on amending their poor form. The Potters have fallen away from the push for promotion and currently sit in a disappointing 15th place, 10 points away from the play-off spots with 13 games remaining.

Next up is an FA Cup clash with Premier League side Crystal Palace.