Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has heavily praised youngster Tyrhys Dolan.

The 20-year-old attacker has played majorly on the right wing for Blackburn Rovers so far this season, however holds versatile traits which means he can cover on either side or up front.

He currently holds six goal contributions so far for Blackburn Rovers, but his quality brings a lot more to the side than the stats suggest.

Blackburn Rovers currently sit 4th in the second tier after an inconsistent run slightly halted their automatic promotion contention.

Talking to the club website on Dolan, Mowbray told supporters…

“I’ve always said to Tyrhys about what a massive player he is for our football club.”

It sounds as if the youngster is receiving a lot of motivation from his 58-year-old boss and it seems Dolan is impressing despite his lack of experience compared to other squad members.

Mowbray went on to talk about the direct impact he has had on results so far this year:

“He helps us win games and he has a really bright future because of his attitude.”

Dolan has made a fair few appearances off the bench so far in the 2021/22 campaign but Mowbray insists he’s just as much part of the squad than his regular starters.

“It’s important we look after him and make him feel that he’s an important player rather than a peripheral player who sits on the bench.”

The experienced boss will know what talent looks like after many seasons in the game, so Dolan can take pride from this, however he must ensure he doesn’t get complacent as that could ruin his momentum and future with Blackburn Rovers.

What’s next for Blackburn Rovers?

Up next for the Rovers is a trip to league leaders Fulham this Saturday.

This game will be one of the toughest tests so far for Mowbray and his squad, but they will remain confident of upsetting the odds and getting back on track on their promotion push.