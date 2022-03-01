Bristol City have received good news surrounding Ryley Towler’s return to action as he has been named in the U23’s starting XI today.

The 19-year-old defender is natural in the centre, but can also fill in at left-back. He is a bright prospect who Bristol City supporters will be hoping can play a big part in their senior squad before long.

He has featured for the senior team in the Championship once this season back in January as he started in a 3-2 victory over Millwall.

Towler featured heavily on loan for Grimsby Town in the national league earlier this season before the loan was cut short and he returned to his parent club.

Not a lot of information was released on Towler’s injury with manager Nigel Pearson claiming he had an injury common amongst youngsters as they continue to develop and grow into their own body.

A tweet from Gregor MacGregor earlier today has confirmed the positive news as Towler looks to regain fitness before fighting for contention in the first team again.

Strong #BristolCity U23s side out today, captained by Nahki Wells. Callum Wood involved after his return from Bath, and welcome return for Ryley Towler after injury. Antoine’s brother Jai – about to sign a new long-term deal with the Bluebirds – starts for Cardiff U23s. #CARBRC pic.twitter.com/TCUZMQlEoN — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) March 1, 2022

What’s next for Towler and Bristol City?

The main aim for Towler is without doubt finding his feet again and regaining the fitness and form he will have lost while sidelined. The club may opt to send him back out on loan in the summer if they feel that’s best for his development, but either way, Bristol City have a promising talent on their hands.

Bristol City look ahead to this weekend where they host Birmingham City in Championship action. A win for Birmingham City would see them leapfrog the hosts, making it vital for Pearson’s side to prevent falling further down in the standings.