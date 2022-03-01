Stoke City and Preston North End loan men Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Cameron Archer are being lined up for senior roles at Aston Villa next season.

Aston Villa sent both Philogene-Bidace and Archer on loan to the Championship in January.

Stoke City moved to snap up the former while Preston North End brought in the latter, and both have made decent impressions since. Winger Philogene-Bidace has successfully nailed down a starting spot, scoring his first senior goal in the 3-0 win over Swansea City last month. Archer has flourished under Ryan Lowe, netting four goals in eight games thus far.

Now, as per Birmingham Live‘s Ashley Preece, plans are in place for both players to remain at Villa Park next season.

Preece states that Aston Villa want to keep both around and will be involved over the course of pre-season.

Philogene-Bidace and Archer are two of the Villains’ most promising young talents and both look to have big futures in the game, so their respective Championship loan spells provide them with the perfect opportunity to pick up senior experience before returning to Steven Gerrard’s side for next season.

The rest of the campaign…

It would be a turn up for the books if either Preston North End or Stoke City can force their way into the play-offs this season.

The Lilywhites have surged up the table since Lowe’s appointment and currently sit in 12th place, but they are still seven points away from the top-six and many of the teams around them have games in hand.

As for Stoke City, their poor form has seen them drop to 15th place, leaving them 10 points away from the play-offs with 13 games remaining.