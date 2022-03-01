Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner has revealed loaned-in midfielder Jensen Weir may not return to the club this season as he continues to struggle with a knee issue.

The 20-year-old midfielder linked up with Cambridge United at the start of the season, coming in to bolster Bonner’s midfield options while picking up senior experience away from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Weir has played 24 times for the League One side across all competitions, but his last outing came back in December, playing all 90 minutes in a 1-0 loss to Rotherham United.

Since then, Weir has remained on the sidelines through a knee injury.

Now, it has emerged that said injury may mean the midfielder doesn’t return to Cambridge United this season.

Weir has been recovering back with parent club Brighton and Hove Albion and Cambridge United boss Bonner has said the issue is persisting. As quoted by Cambridgeshire Live, he said:

“He’s still there at the moment, and struggling a little bit.

“The longer that goes on makes it feel like he might not get back with us, because we’re going into quite a long period of time (out injured).

“He’s still under their watch at the moment, and seeing different people around his knee.

“There is no actual clarity on that, but as that goes forwards and continues, the longer period that seems might mean we’re running out of time to see him back with us.

“We’ll just keep an eye on that one over the next couple of weeks as to if and when we see him back before the end of the season.”

Looking ahead

With Weir not closing in on a return to action yet, the midfield partnership of Paul Digby and Adam May looks set to continue for some time yet.

The pair have been Bonner’s go-to men in the middle of the park this season, with Wes Hoolahan playing in a more advanced role than the two.

Ben Worman and Liam O’Neil have been the other two options in midfield, though their action has been slightly more limited given Digby and May’s performances.