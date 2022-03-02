Luton Town are preparing for a big clash against European champions Chelsea in the FA Cup tonight.

Luton Town beat Derby County in a narrow 1-0 score line last weekend and that positive result saw them end the game week in 6th position and saw them continue their incredibly impressive run so far this season.

Against all odds Nathan Jones’ men look in real contention for promotion to the Premier League and for a team who were in League Two only four years ago they’ve out performed everyone’s expectations.

Whilst the FA Cup may not be Jones’ focus, he will want to carry on the momentum his side have and cause an upset against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea could give them the boost they need to end the Championship in the best possible way.

Luton Town team news

Robert Snodgrass could make his debut with Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu possibly getting some game time after he was rested due to fatigue.

Sonny Bradley (hernia) remains sidelined.

Hatters midfielder Jordan Clark is also edging closer to a return after a horrific head injury back in August halted his season.

Striker Elijah Adebayo may also miss this one with Jones admitting he needs to manage his workload back in January.

Predicted XI

Steer (GK)

Naismith

Lockyer

Burke

Mpanzu

Snodgrass

Campbell

Bell

Bree

Cornick

Hylton

We can expect to see a good side fielded for Luton Town as they will be hoping to take the game to Chelsea who sit 3rd in the Premier League.

A huge upset?

Regardless of the end result on Wednesday night the Hatters need to ensure it doesn’t distract from their main aim this year which is undoubtedly now finishing inside the top six.

Chelsea may rotate a lot following their Carabao Cup final defeat on penalties to Liverpool, however their squad will still be full of talent and danger for Jones to deal with.