Middlesbrough may have won two, drawn one and lost two in the month of February, as their play-off hopes took a bit of a dent, but there were impressive performances across their five fixtures.

Middlesbrough beat Coventry City and Derby County at the Riverside, extending their winning run to seven at home. But away from home is where their points were dropped, drawing with QPR before losing to Bristol City and most recently Barnsley.

Despite their mixed fortunes in terms of results last month, Marcus Tavernier was a standout for the Teessiders, scoring once and assisting another two.

His form has earned him a place in the Championship Team of the Month, achieving a 7.40 WhoScored rating for February.

Having missed two of the first three games of the season through injury, Tavernier has played 90 minutes in every single game in the league since.

He has been one of Chris Wilder’s go-to trio in midfield, alongside Matt Crooks and Jonny Howson, whilst Tavernier has also been used out wide as a left wing-back when needed.

The 22-year-old has deservedly received recognition for his performances in February and will look to continue his solid form on between now and the end of the season.

Boro are eyeing a place in the play-offs come the end of the campaign and no doubt Tavernier will be integral to achieving that feat.

He will likely keep his place when Middlesbrough take on Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the televised FA Cup fifth round tie tonight.