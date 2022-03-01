Stoke City prodigy D’Margio Wright-Phillips has opened up on how he felt making his debut for the Potters against Leyton Orient back in January.

Former Manchester City youngster Wright-Phillips has been in and around Michael O’Neill’s first-team over the course of 2022.

He made his Stoke City debut in the FA Cup victory over Leyton Orient in January and earned three consecutive Championship starts against Hull City, Fulham and Coventry City. The 20-year-old’s performances have left Potters fans excited for what the future will hold for him as he looks to forge a career for himself in the senior game.

Now, Wright-Phillips has opened up on the emotions he felt when being handed his debut for Stoke City.

As quoted by The Times, the forward said he had goosebumps when making his first outing, feeling as though he had a “ball of enjoyment” inside of him before telling his close family the good news.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It gave me goosebumps, I was very happy, just a ball of enjoyment inside of me. As we got out the meeting room I took a deep breath and gave most of my close family a call to say I was starting.”

He went on to reveal the advice his Dad, Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Grandad, Ian Wright, gave him ahead of his debut.

“[They] both just said, ‘Listen, when you get on the pitch just enjoy it.” he added.

“That’s it. Just enjoy it, go out and do your stuff’.

“I was a bit nervous but I couldn’t wait to get on the pitch and show what I’m about and make the most of it. I spoke to my dad afterwards in the car park and he was just very happy.”

A football family

The Stoke City starlet’s family links to the game have already been well-documented.

Wright-Phillips sees himself as a similar player to his dad, Shaun, but has said he fancies himself as a better finisher than Grandad Ian, to which Wright replied:

Look at the chest on this yute 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/p4BsR4cFVm — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) March 1, 2022

There certainly is a pathway to the first-team at Stoke City. Wright-Phillips has shown he has the ability to make a breakthrough in the Championship, and the likes of Harry Souttar have successfully made their way through the youth ranks before becoming a first-team regular.

Connor Taylor’s success at Bristol Rovers shows a loan move elsewhere to play more senior football can be helpful too, with Taylor boosting his first-team chances majorly after a strong season at the Memorial Stadium.