Northampton Town boss Jon Brady has revealed the club plan on sending new defender Ryan Nolan out on loan.

Nolan, 23, has been without a club since the end of the 2020/21 season, but recently completed a move to Northampton Town.

It comes after a lengthy injury lay-off for Nolan, meaning that he has had no game time for some time now.

Now, in a bid to build up his match fitness, Nolan is poised to exit Sixfields on a temporary basis.

As quoted by the Northampton Chronicle and Echo, Cobblers boss Jon Brady revealed that the Irishman is set to leave the club on a temporary deal. He stated that the club feel Nolan is one for the future, but with a view to the long-term, they need to make sure he is at full fitness before coming into the Northampton Town squad.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s more about developing him and he will probably go out on loan but we see potential.

“To be out for a full year and come back, we need to get his minutes up and he needs to get some good game-time but we can’t take any gambles within our squad at the moment.

“We have taken him on board now and we may look to loan him out in the next few weeks so he can get a regular run of games under his belt as games and regular football is what he needs.

“He has really impressed us so we wanted to tie him down ahead of possibly securing him a potential loan move, which might be ideal for him at this stage.”

In the meantime…

While the club look to find a loan move for Nolan, Brady and co will also be focused on maintaining their push for an automatic promotion spot.

As it stands, Northampton Town sit in 2nd place in the third-tier, tied on points with 3rd place Tranmere Rovers and two points ahead of Exeter City in 4th, though the Grecians currently have two games in hand on the Cobblers.

Up next for Brady’s side is a home tie against Walsall, who have looked much better since the appointment of Michael Flynn.