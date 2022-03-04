Sunderland have had a stop start campaign so far in League One.

A positive start led to Wearsiders believing they were all but destined to finally get promoted, however an inconsistent run has left the Black Cats desperately fighting to remain inside the top six.

Sunderland have recently appointed Alex Neil as head coach following Lee Johnson’s dismissal and he got his first win at the helm last weekend against Wigan Athletic.

Most Sunderland players have experienced some sort of criticism over the course of the season so far, and deservingly so, but Luke O’Nien has been something of an unsung hero.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been out injured for the past few months due to continuous shoulder dislocations. He is now back in training and his return is imminent.

O’Nien always wears the badge on his sleeve and his versatility has helped the Black Cats immensely over the course of his time at Sunderland. He has featured in more advanced and holding midfield roles, as well as full back and centre back.

Sunderland’s squad is extremely thin with only a little cover in most areas. A player like O’Nien can only benefit a squad due to his on and off-field contributions.

There’s no doubt Sunderland’s form has worsened since O’Nien was sidelined and in no way is it all due to his absence, but he’s been a lot more important than some say.

His effort and dedication can help lift the stadium and his teammates in struggling times and with him missing, Sunderland are definitely missing a leader.

A late comeback?

With O’Nien back on grass now, he’ll be hopeful of returning before the culmination of the 2021/22 season.

With the squad looking set to finish at best inside the top six, Sunderland may be preparing for a few extra games come May.

O’Nien is one of a few Sunderland players with past experience of the play-offs as he suffered play-off final heartbreak as Sunderland lost 2-1 to Charlton Athletic back in 2019.

His return can only help Wearsiders and Neil’s push for first season success. He could prove crucial at this important stage of the season.