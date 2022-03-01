Former Sunderland manager Gus Poyet has recently opened up on his time at the helm of the Black Cats and spoke on his feelings on the Wearsiders’ current situation.

Poyet took charge at Sunderland back in 2013, replacing Paulo Di Canio.

Poyet was deemed a fan favourite during his time in charge as he guided the club to the Carabao Cup Final in 2014 and performed what is widely respected as the greatest Premier League relegation escape. This involved the Black Cats beating Manchester United and taking a point off Manchester City, as well as being the team to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Jose Mourinho’s only league loss at home as Chelsea boss.

Unfortunately, he was unable to build on this miracle and he was eventually replaced by Dick Advocaat with the club sitting just one point off the drop zone.

The now Greece national team manager spoke about Sunderland’s current form, he told Betting Expert (quotes via Roker Report):

“You need to be really, really careful because you become a League One club and Sunderland as a city do not deserve that.

“The fans, the stadium and training ground deserve better than League One.”

Poyet knows what it takes to get a team promoted from the third tier as his efforts helped spark the rise of Brighton and Hove Albion who eventually ended up in the top tier.

Poyet was linked with a return to Wearside after the club parted ways with Phil Parkinson, but it failed to materialise.

The Uruguayan manager went on to talk about his concerns while managing the Black Cats, adding:

“I was trying to convince everyone at the club, ‘be careful, something is not right’. I meant it because I had the feeling when I was there and I hated to be right about it, but I was.”

Poyet wasn’t helped by the board during his tenure as following his miraculous escape from relegation the club went on to spend just over £12m on summer signings, the majority of which was on flop midfielder Jack Rodwell.

It is highly thought the club missed the chance to properly back Poyet and build on the momentum they ended the season with – not for the first time.

What’s next for Sunderland?

Up next for Sunderland is a trip to Charlton Athletic in a game crucial to their top-six hopes.

Alex Neil’s side cannot afford to drop many more points in the remaining 12 games and with the Addicks seen as a ‘bogey’ team for the Wearsiders, this one could be one to watch.