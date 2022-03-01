Stoke City travel to Premier League side Crystal Palace tonight as they bid to pull off an FA Cup upset at Selhurst Park.

The Potters’ campaign is at risk of falling by the wayside, with the club now 10 points away from the Championship spots after a four-game winless run.

However, the FA Cup gives Stoke City a break from league action and the chance to cause an upset. Michael O’Neill’s men travel to Selhurst Park to face Premier League side Crystal Palace tonight, where they will be hoping to give the travelling supporters a night to remember.

Heading into the game, Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace sit in 11th place, picking up one and three draws in their last five league games.

Ahead of tonight’s FA Cup clash, a handful of our writers have delivered their predictions for the tie…

Luke Walsh (@WalshJourno)

“Stoke City vs Crystal Palace on paper should be an evenly matched Fifth Round tie. A mid-table Premier League side vs a mid-table Championship team gives a tie that can go either way.

“With Stoke coming off the back of a 2-1 defeat to promotion-chasing Bournemouth, whilst the Eagles drew against Burnley, both will be coming into the game with a lot to prove.

“However, with Patrick Viera’s experience in lifting the trophy in his playing career, I feel this gives them the edge.”

Score prediction: Crystal Palace 2-0 Stoke City

“Having only won once in the league since the last round against Wigan, Stoke seem destined for another season of Championship mid-table mediocrity, with a cup run the only thing available to put a gloss over the season.

“Palace, who seem to be comfortably safe in the top flight now, will be looking to rotate similarly to their third round game against Millwall – which could open the door to an upset!”

Score prediction: Crystal Palace 0-1 Stoke City

Ollie Chesters (@olliech18)

“Stoke City are not an easy write-off for this one, with their attacking threats such as Campbell and Maja looking dangerous in recent weeks. Their defensive record hasn’t been up to standards though – conceding more than two in each game in their last five.

“Palace come into this game looking very comfortable, with home advantage and the league advantage they will be looking to make it to the quarter-finals. This could cause some complacency at Palace though.”

“I think it’ll be a close tie, but Palace will just edge it.”

Score prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City