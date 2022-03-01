Shrewsbury Town host Rotherham United in League One this evening.

League leaders Rotherham United head to Shropshire tonight, to face a Shrewsbury Town side sitting in 17th place of the League One table.

Both sides have so far experienced very differing seasons with the Millers having scored nearly twice as many goals as the Shrews, and having conceded nearly half the amount of goals that Shrewsbury have.

Add to that the fact that Rotherham United have more than twice as many points as Shrewsbury in the league this season and it makes for a very one-sided game on paper.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tonight’s game…

Luke Phelps @lukephelps72

“Shrewsbury have put together a decent run of form in 2022. Although wins are still proving hard to come by, the club are proving hard to beat, and go into this one on the back of a decent win away at Burton Albion last time out.

“But Rotherham have far too much for any team in this division, let alone Shrewsbury. Paul Warne’s men have been the league’s best all season and the recent return of Freddie Ladapo only bolsters their title credentials.”

Score prediction: Shrewsbury Town 1-3 Rotherham United

James Ray @_jamesrray

“Rotherham United are destined for a return to the Championship this season, and avoiding too many banana skins like defeats to Shrewsbury Town have been crucial so far this season.

“The Shrews put their poor run to an end at the weekend, but the Millers should dispatch of them easily enough tonight. Warne’s men are in unassailable form away from home and should secure all three points in comfortable fashion.”

Score prediction: Shrewsbury Town 0-2 Rotherham United

Ollie Chesters @olliech18

“Shrewsbury come into this game looking to make a push up the table, but that won’t be easy against top of the league Rotherham.

“Shrewsbury’s Luke Leahy will be one to watch out form boasting some great form this season.

“On the other hand Rotherham will stop at nothing to get three points, and with key man Michael Smith in brilliant form I think they will take this one in comfortable fashion.”

Score prediction: Shrewsbury Town 0-2 Rotherham United