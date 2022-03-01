Portsmouth host Oxford United in a clash between two of League One’s in-form sides on Tuesday night.

Tonight, two promotion hopefuls face off as Oxford United travel down to the south coast to face Portsmouth.

Danny Cowley’s Pompey remain outsides for a play-off spot, sitting 10 points away from the top-six in 10th place. Karl Robinson’s U’s are right in the thick of it though, occupying 4th spot.

Both sides had into the game in strong form. Portsmouth are undefeated in four while Oxford United have won their last three games, so fans can expect an intriguing tie at Fratton Park tonight.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have moved to deliver their predictions for the game…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Both sides have bounced back from minor blips in recent weeks and both head into tonight’s game with good momentum behind them, so it will hopefully be an entertaining clash.

“The Fratton Park faithful will be behind Pompey, but I think Oxford will take all three points and deal a hefty blow to the host’s faint chances of promotion. Pompey will be buzzing after three consecutive wins and their last-gasp draw against Fleetwood at the weekend, but the U’s can beat anyone in League One when they hit their stride.”

Score prediction: Portsmouth 2-3 Oxford United

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Portsmouth and Danny Cowley are an inconsistent duo, but so too are Oxford United and Karl Robinson. Both teams and managers are capable of winning games at this level but both are prone to a string of poor performances.

“Of late though, both sides are improving. Oxford United have quietly gone about their season and may well be eyeing up a top-two finish come the end of the season – if they’re to achieve that then they’ll need to win games like tonight’s.

“Pompey are a good side but I think Oxford will have the momentum and belief to go to Fratton Park and claim the win.”

Score prediction: Portsmouth 1-2 Oxford United

“Two teams in very good form, Portsmouth play-off hopes rely on being able to get the big results, and beating 4th place Oxford United would certainly be a statement.

“The U’s, having won their last three, are looking to solidify their playoff place, and will want to find that consistency that they’ve struggled for all season long. I expect them to go to Fratton Park with full confidence and snatch the three points late on.”

Prediction: Portsmouth 1-2 Oxford United