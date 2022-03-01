Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has admitted that the Bluebirds’ current loan players “probably” won’t return again for the 2022/23 campaign.

Over both the summer and winter transfer windows, Cardiff City have made good use of the loan market.

Currently, five players are on loan with the Bluebirds. Cody Drameh, Tommy Doyle, Alfie Doughty, Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu have all linked up with the Welsh outfit on temporary deals, giving them the chance to pick up regular game time and/or continue their development away from their parent clubs.

On some occasions, loan players end up returning for a second spell either permanently or temporarily.

However, Cardiff City boss Morison doesn’t see that happening in the upcoming summer transfer window.

As quoted by Wales Online, Morison admitted that the club “probably” won’t be able to bring back any of their current loan players. He insisted that everyone will be returning to their parent club better players though, saying:

“Yeah, 100%,” Morison said when asked if Premier League clubs have been convinced Cardiff City is a good place to send players.

“All the conversations we’ve had with the clubs since have been really positive. We will have gained trust from a lot of them. All the clubs have sent down individual representatives to see how we work behind the scenes. They have got a complete overview of it. Plus the performances from those players have been excellent as well.

“I have no doubt in my mind, if the season stopped tomorrow, they’ll be going back better players.

“Would we be able to get any of those players back next year? Probably not, but we might be able to get the next one in line, because they know what we’re doing.”

Giving youth a chance

Cardiff City haven’t only given young loan players the chance to play on the senior stage, bringing a number of academy players into the first-team fold too.

Rubin Colwill, Isaak Davies and Sam Bowen have all seen first-team action in recent weeks, while Oliver Denham has also been in and around the senior side.

It hasn’t been an easy campaign for Cardiff City. The summer brings the chance to freshen up the ranks and build the foundations for a long-term plan though, regardless of who ends up being handed the managerial job in South Wales.