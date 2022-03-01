Hull City vice chairman Tan Kesler says they are already setting the wheels in motion for their summer recruitment.

Hull City plan to invest in the squad as they target a push for promotion next season.

The Tigers’ new owner, Acun Ilicali, has ambitious plans to guide the club back to the Premier League.

Kesler was appointed shortly after the Turkish businessman bought the club in January.

He has said, as per a report by Hull Live:

“We’ve already started (planning for next season). Our international scouts and consultants have been looking at potential players that could take the team forward.”

The former intermediary added: “The work had already been in progress, we’re now looking into different type of profiles and players to bring in because we’ve changed the budgets, and we will please the fans.

“Our chairman’s view is to finish in the top six – it’s difficult to put timescales on it, but of course we need it (promotion) for the fans, businesses without targets and ambitions will not survive. Yes, our target for next season is the top six and further on to get to the Premier League so we will invest accordingly.”

Hull eyeing targets

Hull had a busy January in the end and signed Regan Slater, Ryan Longman, Liam Walsh, Marcus Forss and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh to bolster their ranks.

They are now poised for a busy summer with more new faces, potentially from abroad, expected to come through the entrance door at the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers are not safe in the Championship just yet but boosted their hopes of survival with a 3-0 away win at Peterborough United last time out thanks to goals from Keane Lewis-Potter (x2) and Tyler Smith. They are 14 points above the drop zone.

Shota Arveladze was brought in to replace Grant McCann this winter and will be eager to show what he can do with a full season in East Yorkshire. It appears he will be backed by Ilicali in the transfer market and the club are in line for an interesting next window.

Next up for Hull is a home clash against West Bromwich Albion and they will welcome their former boss Steve Bruce back to East Yorkshire, along with ex-players Jake Livermore and Conor Townsend.