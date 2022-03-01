Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has drawn high praise from Cardiff City manager Steve Morison for the “commendable” job he has done at Pride Park.

Tuesday night’s solitary Championship fixture sees Cardiff City host Derby County in an important clash at the bottom of the table.

The Bluebirds will hope that they have done enough to build a gap to the bottom three, with the club currently sat 13 points clear in 20th place. However, a victory for the Rams would reduce the gap to 10 points and could lead to some nerves at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Both Morison and Rooney have drawn praise for their performances in their respective roles. The former has improved the football and helped build a gap to the bottom three with Cardiff City, while the latter has put Derby County in with a chance of achieving a stunning escape.

Now, ahead of the game, Morison has moved to heap praise on his managerial counterpart.

As quoted by Wales Online, the Cardiff City boss labelled the job Rooney has done as “excellent”, saying:

“He’s done an excellent job.

“He has had to deal with a hell of a lot.

“It’s commendable another young manager has been able to have that opportunity. He has done all they could have hoped for when they were in the position they were in. Our job is to ruin that!”

“It would be amazing if they kept them up. A great achievement – as long as we don’t get drawn into it.”

The implications

A win for either side would be big. Cardiff City would move 16 points clear of the relegation zone with a win and up into 18th, above both Birmingham City and Hull City.

Derby County could close the gap to five points if they take all three back to Pride Park. It would also see them jump above 22nd placed Barnsley, who have enjoyed a resurgence in recent weeks, picking up three wins in their last four Championship games.