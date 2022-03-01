Fleetwood Town boss Stephen Crainey says he is expecting a difficult game against Wigan Athletic but is confident his side “can get something” from the game.

Fleetwood Town make the trip to the DW Stadium this evening on the back of their 3-3 draw away at Portsmouth last time out.

Crainey, 40, knows all about tonight’s opponents having had a spell with the Latics during his playing days back in the 2013/14 season.

This is the first time he is lining up against his former club as a manager.

He has said, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette: