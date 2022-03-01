‘I’m sure we can get something’ – Fleetwood Town boss Stephen Crainey ahead of Wigan Athletic clash
Fleetwood Town boss Stephen Crainey says he is expecting a difficult game against Wigan Athletic but is confident his side “can get something” from the game.
Fleetwood Town make the trip to the DW Stadium this evening on the back of their 3-3 draw away at Portsmouth last time out.
Crainey, 40, knows all about tonight’s opponents having had a spell with the Latics during his playing days back in the 2013/14 season.
This is the first time he is lining up against his former club as a manager.
He has said, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette:
“I don’t think there’s much in League One, I keep saying that in most of my interviews.
“If we go to Wigan and play the way we can, I’m sure we can get something out of the game. It will be a difficult game at Wigan because they are flying high at the top but we are a good young side, so we’re really looking forward to that game.”
Fleetwood situation
Fleetwood are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of League One and are currently sat in 19th place in the table. They are two points above the relegation zone with 14 games left of the season to play.
The Cod Army haven’t won in their last seven games in the league with their last victory coming back on 15th January against table toppers Rotherham United. They have still been picking up points though and have drawn five of their past six matches to ensure they sit above the drop zone still.
Crainey was chosen as the man to replace Simon Grayson earlier in this campaign and the former Blackpool left-back made the step up from his role as an academy coach.
Wigan go into tonight’s clash on the back of a 3-0 home loss to Sunderland and are now nine points behind Rotherham with two games in hand still.
Their defeat against the Black Cats was their first in four games.