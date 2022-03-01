Sheffield Wednesday host Burton Albion at Hillsborough on Tuesday night as they bid to maintain their charge for promotion to the Championship.

Darren Moore’s side have picked up six wins from their last eight League One games, with the run putting Sheffield Wednesday in good stead heading into the final months of the season.

The Owls sit in 6th place as it stands, but Burton Albion will be looking to halt their strong form on Tuesday night.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s men currently occupy 14th place in League One. The Brewers have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, winning one, drawing two and losing two of their last five games. However, a win tonight could see them move as high as 12th.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Wednesday have become formidable at home over the past few months, picking up 15 points from a possible 18 at Hillsborough, and they should collect another home victory here.

“They have all the momentum heading into tonight’s clash as one of the most in-form sides in the division, so Burton Albion shouldn’t present too many issues for Moore and co. Hasselbaink has guided his side to some surprise results this season, but Sheffield Wednesday should take all three points here.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Burton Albion

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Both Wednesday and Burton have had spells of inconsistency this season, though the Owls seem to be finding a bit more stability of late.

“The Owls’ huge squad seems to be coming in handy as injuries start to pile up and after showing some strong form at Hillsborough recently, I’m backing Wednesday to win this one.

“Burton shouldn’t be taken for granted though. They have some talented players of their own and can beat the league’s better sides away from home. But for me, Wednesday win this one.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Burton Albion

“I think this one will be closer than some imagine.

“Darren Moore’s side are undoubtedly the favourites. However, all Burton have done since Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink took over is defy the odds. I think the first goal is crucial in this one as an opener for the hosts may force Burton’s usually solid defensive line to open up a little.

“If Burton take the lead, the Owls may struggle to break down their back line.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Burton Albion