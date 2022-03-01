Sunderland boss Alex Neil has insisted Anthony Patterson’s place in the starting XI is warranted amid the return of Ron-Thorben Hoffman.

After arriving on loan from Bayern Munich, Hoffman came straight into Sunderland’s starting XI.

The German has been the go-to man in between the sticks for much of the season, making 23 appearances for the Black Cats across all competitions, However, he has fallen out of the side in recent weeks, with illness and blood tests leaving him unavailable.

In his absence, academy graduate Patterson has come into the side, and he has maintained his place in the starting XI since Hoffman’s return to availability in recent weeks.

Now, Sunderland boss Neil has weighed in on the battle for the number one shirt.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, Neil stated that Patterson’s place in the starting XI is fully deserved, insisting it isn’t “relative” to anyone else.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Patterson is in the team because he deserves to be in the team.

“It’s not relative to anyone else. In the last game [against Burton], he probably made a kick that he shouldn’t have done but he’s still a young kid and he’s learning.

“And I thought his management of the game on Saturday was excellent, he made saves when we needed him to, and I thought he came and collected a few crosses when we needed him to as well. He should be full of confidence after that and hopefully can continue on from there.”

Coming up next…

After last weekend’s surprise win over Wigan Athletic, Sunderland will be looking to maintain the momentum with another victory over Charlton Athletic this Saturday.

The Addicks are on a torrid run of form, losing their last five games in League One, so Sunderland will fancy their chances at The Valley.

Regardless of whether Patterson retains his place or if Hoffman comes back into the side, Neil will be determined to secure all three points as he looks to revive the Black Cats’ promotion hopes.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.