Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes has said the Swans “thoroughly deserved” their 2-0 win over West Brom on Monday night.

Russell Martin’s men bounced back to winning ways with a victory over Steve Bruce’s struggling West Brom on Monday.

It was a quiet game in a tepid atmosphere at The Hawthorns, with a late surge from Swansea City making the difference. Joel Piroe put the visitors ahead on the 79th minute before Cyrus Christie powered home the second to continue his strong start to life with the Swans and ensure all three points went home with Martin’s side.

Now, following the game, club captain Grimes moved to deliver his verdict on the win.

As quoted by the club’s official website, the Swansea City midfielder stated they “thoroughly deserved” the three points, praising the work they did both on and off the ball after a good week in training.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It was a good win.

“I thought we kept the ball well and I thought we defended really well too.

“We had a couple of scary moments but whenever they had any momentum, we rode the storm and I thought we dominated the game and thoroughly deserved the win. It’s good to get a win on the road. The last couple of away performances have been really poor and we knew that we only had ourselves to blame for that.

“We had a good week’s work in training and put some ideas out on the pitch. We showed what we can do in that game. The clean sheet was massive, too. It was so important to come here and make sure we were back to our solid ways and not conceding chances like we did in those past two games.

“We were so poor in those games so it was good to bounce back here.”

Looking ahead…

After Monday night’s victory, Swansea City will now be determined to get on a strong run of form as they look to end the season in impressive fashion.

Unless something extraordinary happens, the Swans will be playing Championship football next season, so the focus will be on finishing this season as well as possible. Martin’s side have shown they are capable of far more than finishing in 16th place, but this season has been about implementing a philosophy and building the foundations for the future.

In the short-term though, Swansea City’s attention will switch this weekend’s visit of Coventry City, who occupy 10th.