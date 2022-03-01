Oxford United’s Tyler Goodrham has extended his loan at Slough Town until April, as announced by the non-league side.

Oxford United have let the midfielder extend his deal with the National League South outfit.

Goodrham, 18, was first given the green light to join the Rebels back in December and has since impressed with Neil Baker’s side.

He is now due to return to his parent club next month.

Oxford story so far

The teenager started his career on the books of the academy at Reading before switching to the U’s. He has since risen up through the ranks at the Kassam Stadium and has been a regular at various youth levels over the past few years.

Oxford handed him his first-team debut in an EFL Trophy clash against Crawley Town in November 2019 and he became the club’s youngster ever player in the process aged just 16 years and 98 days.

Goodrham has since played once more for the senior side under Karl Robinson and was first loaned out to Hayes and Yeading United in September last year.

He was a hit with the Southern Football League Premier Division South and scored three goals in 15 games before switching to Slough, where he has since managed three goals in 10 matches so far.

Oxford will be pleased that Goodrham is getting plenty of game time under his belt to boost his development.

Robinson’s men are back in action tonight away at Portsmouth as they look to build on their 4-2 win over Cambridge United at home last time out.