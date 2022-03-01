Tranmere Rovers chairman Mark Palios says they will try and sign Everton loanee Lewis Warrington on a permanent basis this summer if they are allowed to.

Tranmere Rovers swooped to sign the youngster on a loan deal until the end of the season in the January transfer window.

Warrington, 19, was given the green light to leave the Toffees on a temporary basis to get some first-team experience under his belt and has since made five appearances for Micky Mellon’s side.

He is out of contract at the end of this season and is due to become a free agent this summer as things stand.

Speaking about the prospect of luring him to Prenton Park on a long-term basis, Palios has said, as per a report by the Liverpool Echo:

“Whether that turns into a permanent for us depends, first of all, on the club. We are not going to try and poach him. It then depends on the player. Ultimately that all rests on what we do with the player while he is here.

“If it is the parent club’s desire to keep the loanee, we will work with that. We are not about nicking players off them.

“But if there is a sensible decision to be made that sees him stay with us and we’ve seen him, liked him and established whether he has the Tranmere identity of working hard and closing people down, we will try and get him if the club will let us.”

Palios has stressed that the Merseyside outfit will only make a move for him if Everton allow it as he wants to keep the relationship between the two clubs strong.

Tranmere situation

Tranmere remain in hunt for promotion to League One but have seen their form slump a bit of late and haven’t won in their last four matches.

The Whites are 3rd in the table and are two points above 4th Exeter City who have three games in hand on them.

Warrington has given them more competition and depth in the middle of the park and has stepped in for Jay Spearing over the past few games.

He has risen up through the academy at Everton and despite being a regular for the Premier League side at various youth levels over the past few years, he is yet to make a senior appearance.