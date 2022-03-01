Bradford City’s Alex Gilliead says it was a “surprise” to see the club appoint Mark Hughes last week.

Bradford City appointed the former Premier League boss as their replacement for Derek Adams last week in a move that raised eyebrows across the Football League.

Hughes, 58, has been out of the dugout since 2018 when he was sacked by Southampton.

He took charge of his first game in charge of the Bantams over the weekend but they were beaten 2-0 at home to Mansfield Town.

Gilliead has spoken about Hughes coming in, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus:

“It was a surprise to us all when he came in. I don’t think anyone expected it to be such a big name. I wouldn’t say there were nerves in the first training session but obviously everyone wants to do well and impress him.

“He’s managed at the top level and him passing on advice and telling us what he wants to do can only help everyone improve.”

New era at Bradford

Bradford’s chances of making the League Two play-offs this season are fading away fast and they have now lost four games on the spin.

The Yorkshire club sit 15th in the table and are 12 points off the top seven with just 12 games left now.

Nevertheless, they have an exciting new manager at the helm now and the next campaign may be more on their agenda.

Gilliead has enjoyed a season of getting plenty of game time at Valley Parade and has made 38 appearances in all competitions this term to date, chipping in with a single goal and two assists.

The winger re-joined the club last summer after parting company with fellow fourth tier side Scunthorpe United, having previously had a spell with the Bantams on loan as a youngster from Newcastle United.

Next up for Hughes and Bradford is a home clash against Swindon Town this weekend, followed by a trip to table toppers Forest Green Rovers.