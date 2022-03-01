Rotherham United boss Paul Waren says there are a few issues in the camp ahead of this evening’s game.

Rotherham United are back in action away at Shrewsbury Town.

The Millers have a couple of injury and illness woes as they prepare to make the trip to Shropshire.

Nevertheless, they go into tonight’s clash in good spirits after Michael Smith’s second-half goal gave them an impressive 1-0 away win at Plymouth Argyle last time out.

Warne has said, as per the official club website:

“There are a few issues, a little bit of illness in the camp which doesn’t help. We’re going to count the wounded in a little while. One of my players is having a scan. We have a few issues, but that is why we have a squad.

“I always intended to make a few changes and knowing the opposition and their strengths it seems a perfect opportunity to do it.”

Rotherham to make some changes

Warne is hinting that he could make a “few” changes for the game against the Shrews to freshen up his ranks. This season has been a long and hard slog for every side and Rotherham are fortunate that they have some useful strength in depth in their ranks.

In terms of names of players who are injured/ill, the Millers’ manager hasn’t given anything away and more will come to light when they announced their team later on.

The Yorkshire club are flying high at the moment in League One as they eye an immediate return to the Championship.

2nd place Wigan Athletic are nine points behind now after they were beaten 3-0 at home to Sunderland last time out but do have two games in hand still.

Rotherham are on a roll and are unbeaten in their last nine league games, with their last loss coming back on 15th January away at Fleetwood Town.

Shrewsbury go into the match this evening on the back of a 2-0 away win at Burton Albion.