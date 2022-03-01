Blackburn Rovers have confirmed they have sold out their ticket allocation for this weekend.

Blackburn Rovers are back in action on Saturday in the Championship’s lunchtime kick-off away at Fulham.

Tony Mowbray’s side go into the clash in good spirits after their 1-0 win over QPR last time out thanks to Reda Khadra’s second-half goal.

The Lancashire outfit will be backed by a decent 1,600 supporters in London, as per the Lancashire Telegraph, and have announced this on Twitter (see tweet below):

🎟❌ Our allocation of tickets for this Saturday's away fixture against Fulham have 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝘁. 👏 Thank you for your incredible support, #Rovers fans! 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/y7FVBUGvq9 — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2022

Blackburn back to winning ways?

Blackburn’s triumph over the R’s was a huge win and they will be delighted to have got back to winning ways.

It was a tough February in the end for Rovers and their goals seem to have dried up. They have won just once in their last six league games but will be hoping they have turned a corner now as they gear up for some huge games in the promotion race.

Mowbray’s men are currently 4th in the league table, and despite being leapfrogged by in-form Huddersfield Town into 3rd place, they remain four points off the top two and four points inside the play-offs.

Fulham go into this weekend’s clash in inspired form under Marco Silva and appear well on their way to a return to the top flight.

The Cottagers sit comfortably at the top of the table and are 11 points inside the automatic promotion places and are nine points above 2nd place AFC Bournemouth.

They are unbeaten in their last 10 league games in a run of form spanning back to their last loss at home to Sheffield United on 20th December.