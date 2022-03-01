Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says Conor Washington is “not too far away” from returning.

Charlton Athletic have been without the striker over the past few games.

Washington, 29, has been sidelined with a muscle injury.

He picked up the blow in the game against Bolton Wanderers on 8th February and has missed recent matches against Wigan Athletic, Oxford United, MK Dons and Sheffield Wednesday.

Jackson has said he isn’t far off his return though which will be a big boost, as per the club’s official Twitter account:

“It’s great to have Jayden (Stockley) back. Hopefully Conor is not too far away, Scott Fraser on the pitch as well today, so we are getting people back so.

“I have no doubt in my mind that when we do have those guys back and when they’re part of the team we’ve proven that we do win games.”

Key man for Charlton

Washington gives Charlton more competition and depth in attacking areas and they have missed him over the past few games.

They have lost their last five matches on the spin now and are only eight points above the relegation zone. Jackson has been without some key players though and seems hopeful they can start winning more now they have a few coming back.

Washington, who is a Northern Ireland international, has scored nine goals in all competitions this season and will be eager to beat his tally of 11 from the last campaign.

He is in his second year at The Valley after joining in 2020 following spells at Newport County, Peterborough United, QPR and Sheffield United.

The forward is out of contract at the end of this term and is due to be a free agent this summer meaning the Addicks have a decision to make on his long-term future at the club over the next few months.