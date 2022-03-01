Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest wing-back Djed Spence has interest from overseas, and is reportedly open to a move abroad this summer.

Spence, 21, has enjoyed a sublime season on loan at Nottingham Forest. The Middlesbrough right-back left on loan in the summer and has since prevailed in his 26 Championship outings for the Reds, proving himself to be one of the most exciting talents in the country.

He’s been linked with a number of Premier League clubs. Last month, both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were being closely linked, with teams like Leeds United being mentioned too – Spurs reportedly had offers for Spence knocked back in last month’s window.

Now though, a report from Express has revealed that ‘at least a dozen clubs’ have sent scouts to watch Spence in action in recent months, with ‘some of the biggest names’ in Spain and Germany included.

Express also claim that Spence is open to moving abroad in the summer but that he’s still weighing up his options.

Following in the footsteps…

If Spence is looking to move abroad then he has plenty of examples to take inspiration from. At Borussia Dortmund the likes of Jadon Sancho have prevailed in the past, with Jude Bellingham quickly becoming one of the best youngsters in Europe with the club.

Spence certainly has the potential to follow in the footsteps of someone like Bellingham. The Boro man will have no shortage of options come the summer time and it might come down to which side can not only offer the best package, but guarantee the most amount of game time.

Some difficult decisions await Spence but for now, he’ll surely be focused on Nottingham Forest and helping them achieve a top-six finish.