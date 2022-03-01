Peterborough United host Manchester City tonight in the FA Cup fifth round.

Newly-appointed manager Grant McCann will be hoping to deliver an upset as his side face the Premier League leaders.

McCann, who managed Posh between 2016 and 2018, began his life back at his old club with a heavy 3-0 defeat to fellow relegation rivals Hull City last time out.

This tie may not be at the forefront of either manager’s minds as they both have huge things to fight for in their respective leagues. We may see City play a rotated side, however you can’t help but feel McCann has to play a strong side to try and build that momentum and avoid a demoralising defeat.

Peterborough United team news

There’s not been too much team news to report from the Peterborough United camp, however we know that Dan Butler is out for the remainder of the campaign and Jack Taylor may return to action following his injury at the end of January.

Mark Beevers (hamstring) has missed the last five fixtures but is reportedly in contention to feature tonight.

Predicted XI

Benda (GK)

Kent

Knight

Edwards

Mumba

Norburn

Brown

Burrows

Szmodics

Clarke-Harris

Morton

We could see Clarke-Harris return to the starting lineup as McCann looks to freshen things up following their failure to score against Hull City.

The striker has undoubtedly struggled in the Championship this season but remains Posh’s biggest goal threat.

A huge test…

Tonight’s game is one where Posh really don’t have anything to lose, but everything to gain.

A win for them could see their performances in the league improve and they may find momentum to climb out of the relegation zone. However, a heavy defeat against one of the best teams in the country could see their morale plummet even further.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch on ITV.