Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to carry on their impressive run of form against Burton Albion in League One tonight.

Sheffield Wednesday have claimed six wins from their last seven league outings, a run which has seen the Owls move inside the top six with games in hand on some of the teams above them.

Manager Darren Moore finally seems to have found the consistency required to succeed in the third tier and his side will now be confident of securing promotion back to the Championship.

Their opponents Burton Albion sit just below them in mid-table and are going through an incredibly inconsistent period in their campaign. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s men will be hoping to finish inside the top half of the league before building on that next season.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Chey Dunkley has been back in training for some time now and may make his return tonight.

Dennis Adeniran is out for the season following a hamstring injury and Dominic Iorfa may get his first senior minutes back after injury – the defender spent the game against Charlton Athletic as an unused substitute.

Lee Gregory (foot), Josh Windass (muscle), Harlee Dean (calf), Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (ankle) and Tyreece John-Jules (quad) remain sidelined.

Liam Palmer, Massimo Luongo and Marvin Johnson are all one yellow card away from suspension.

Predicted XI

Peacock-Farrell (GK)

Storey

Hutchinson

Palmer

Hunt

Byers

Luongo

Bannan

Johnson

Paterson

Berahino

The end of a good spell?

The Brewers will be hoping to cause an upset and they are definitely capable of doing so. Whilst their recent form doesn’t look great on paper, they were able to hold Sunderland to a 1-1 draw away from home recently, in a game where they were unlucky not to take maximum points.

Moore’s team have the home advantage and that may be enough to see them over the line here, however their attacking play will need to be on top form to break down what is usually a solid Burton Albion defensive line.