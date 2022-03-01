Cardiff City welcome Derby County in the Championship tonight.

Derby County travel to South Wales later this evening to face a Cardiff City side currently sitting in 20th place of the Championship table.

The Rams have dropped back down into 23rd after back-to-back defeats, with the Bluebirds having also suffered successive defeats in the league.

Tonight’s game holds huge importance for either side and it promises to be an entertaining clash at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members predict the outcome of tonight’s game…

Luke Phelps @lukephelps72

“Both sides have shown some decent form since the turn of the year. But in recent fixtures, both have looked a bit off the pace.

“Perhaps tonight’s game is a chance for either side to get back up to speed and it’s a huge game for both too, with Derby able to close the gap to Reading and Cardiff able to further distance themselves from the bottom three.

“Given either side’s form and their respective situations, it’s really difficult to predict this one, but Derby County seem to have a knack of picking up wins when their off-field situation seems to worsen.

“After last night’s takeover delays and missed deadline, I reckon Derby could win this one.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-1 Derby County

“Derby remain without their captain Tom Lawrence tonight and this has evidently been a huge miss for them of late. Cardiff will take some confidence from their narrow defeat to Fulham last time out, but I would feel naive writing Derby County off after all they’ve achieved so far this year.

“Against a struggling Cardiff side, I can’t help but give the edge to the visitors who have a real sense of togetherness surrounding them at the moment.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-1 Derby County

Adam Lawler @adam_j_lawler

“There’s a gulf of 14 points and three league places between the two, but without EFL points deductions for their financial troubles, the Rams would be soaring ahead of Cardiff in the table.

“Cardiff’s performances have been little to write home about of late with wins, draws and losses recorded. However, a strong performance against runaway leaders Fulham last time out suggests a tough time for Derby tonight, who’s admirable run has taken a hit in recent weeks.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-0 Derby County