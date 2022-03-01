Stoke City visit Selhurst Park tonight in the FA Cup fifth round to face Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Stoke City currently sit 15th in the Championship table after a poor run of form which has seen them drop from serious play-off contention to a mid-table finish at best.

They face a Crystal Palace side who are enjoying life under Patrick Vieira and they look comfortable, sitting 11th in the top tier.

Stoke City team news

Harry Souttar will remain out due to the ACL injury he suffered earlier this season.

This game may come just too soon for Mario Vrancic who hobbled off during their clash with Huddersfield Town.

Abdallah Sima is due to return to Stoke City soon whilst Josh Maja is available for selection following his positive Covid test.

Predicted XI

Bursik (GK)

Moore

Jagielka

Harwood-Bellis

Wright-Phillips

Allen

Baker

Thompson

Clucas

Maja

Campbell

A shock win?

Stoke City fans will be determined to beat the odds and beat their Premier League opposition tonight, but it won’t be easy.

Their defence will need to be solid throughout and their attack are going to need to take any opportunities that arise for them.

Palace will be expecting an easy win. However, history suggests in the FA Cup these things sometimes don’t go as planned. Vieira may rotate, though you’d still expect Palace to keep their strong attacking outlet regardless of the rotation they do.

With Palace at home, they will be strong favourites, but don’t write the Potters off.