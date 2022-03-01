Derby County travel to Wales to visit Cardiff City in tonight’s only Championship clash.

Wayne Rooney’s men suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat last weekend against high-flying Luton Town. The defeat was narrow, but nevertheless the Rams would’ve been hoping to cause yet another upset.

Cardiff City aren’t enduring a great season either – they sit 20th in the league and whilst they sit close to the drop zone, the points tally would suggest they are probably safe.

Derby County team news

Tom Lawrence will be serving the final game of his three-match suspension tonight.

Kamil Jozwiak is still a few weeks away from returning from the injury he suffered in January’s 2-2 draw with Birmingham City.

Predicted XI

Allsop (GK)

Davies

Cashin

Buchanan

Byrne

Morrison

Bielik

Forsyth

Knight

Bird

Kazim-Richards

A must-win?

Every possible point is crucial for Rooney’s squad as they continue to search for the wins needed to pull off what would be an incredible season and survival attempt.

All credit has to go to Rooney and his squad who have managed to put major off-field issues behind them and focus on their football.

Derby County sit eight points from safety and while the odds are still stacked against them, you’d be naive to write them off completely.

The Rams will definitely see this game as possible points as Cardiff City are struggling as of late. However, with the home advantage, Cardiff City will remain confident of coming away with maximum points.