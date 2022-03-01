Wigan Athletic host Fleetwood Town in League One tonight as they look to return to form after their disappointing result at the weekend.

Wigan Athletic lost 3-0 to fellow promotion rivals Sunderland last Saturday courtesy of two Ross Stewart penalties and a Bailey Wright opener.

Despite this, Leam Richardson’s side remain 2nd and with games in hand, they look sure to gain automatic promotion this campaign.

Wigan Athletic team news

Earlier this month Richardson revealed that Norway U21 star Thelo Aasgaard will be out for the rest of the season.

Charlie Wyke will remain out due to his heart complications with the former Sunderland striker set to undergo another operation.

Jordan Cousins is also at risk of his season being over after an injury suffered last December was set to keep him out for up to four months.

Tom Pearce may make his return as he was a few weeks off at the start of last month.

Predicted XI

Amos (GK)

Darikwa

Tilt

Whatmough

McClean

Power

Naylor

Lang

Keane

Edwards

Magennis

Back to winning ways…

Fleetwood Town impressed last weekend after they showed huge fight in a game against Portsmouth, which they ultimately drew 3-3 after leading for the large majority of the game.

However, Wigan Athletic will remain the expected victors tonight and their fans will be expecting a sharp turnaround after such a poor performance against the Black Cats last time out.

Fleetwood Town haven’t won since they beat Rotherham United eight games ago, so despite this poor run they have proven to be dangerous, even against the bigger teams.