Middlesbrough host Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round of the FA Cup later this evening.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs head up north to the Riverside Stadium to face Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough in the FA Cup tonight.

Both sides are vying for a spot in the quarter-finals and it promises to be an enthralling clash, with Boro having already knocked Manchester United out of the tournament.

Spurs though have heaps of quality in their side and they’ll be throwing everything at Boro as Conte searches for a trophy with Spurs.

Here, a handful of The72’2 staff members predict how tonight’s game will pan out…

Luke Phelps @lukephelps72

“I’m really looking forward to tonight’s game. It’s bound to be an exciting encounter between two good sides and it’s difficult to predict which way this one will go.

“On paper, Spurs have the much better squad and I expect them to field a strong side at this stage of the tournament. Boro though have gained a lot of confidence since Wilder’s arrival and in front of another packed out home crowd, they definitely have a chance winning this one.

“It’ll be close, but I think Spurs might just edge this one.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur (AET).

James Cheap @JamesC_7

“Middlesbrough face another tough test in the FA Cup, again against a side from the ‘big six’. Chris Wilder’s side put out a statement performance against Manchester United in the last round, eventually winning on penalties.

“The Boro have been rigid in defence and explosive in attack ever since Wilder took over but will the desire and work-rate of Middlesbrough be enough to combat the quality of this Spurs side?

“It depends on the strength of side that Antonio Conte names as his starting XI. However Spurs may see the FA Cup as a huge chance to end their long spell without picking up a major trophy.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur, Middlesbrough to win on penalties.

Finlay Openshaw @FinlaayO

“Middlesbrough will be looking for back-to-back cup upsets tonight, against a Spurs side who will be desperate to end their trophy drought.

“Wilder’s side will be confident with a home crowd behind them whereas Spurs are out of form and they could be caught out against Championship opposition – I believe Middlesbrough will win this game and progress through to the last eight.

“They have a solid defence and plenty of attacking threat that Spurs could underestimate, so I’m backing a Middlesbrough win.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur